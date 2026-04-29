Insider Selling: Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Insider Sells 17,935 Shares of Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gillis sold 17,935 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $544,327.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,499,996.65. The trade was a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jonathan Gillis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Jonathan Gillis sold 51,900 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,543,506.00.

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Maplight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

MPLT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 201,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,290. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($1.42). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maplight Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MPLT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "sell (e)" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplight Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPLT

About Maplight Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

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