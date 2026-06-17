Insider Selling: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sells 1,160 Shares of Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 459,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,998,090.33. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $304,376.26.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $291,322.91.

On Friday, May 29th, Sagi Niri sold 1,486 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $12,631.00.

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Nexxen International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 488,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,449. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.64. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $86.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 1,062.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 465,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 354.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Key Nexxen International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexxen International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nexxen raised full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance for the second time this year, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum and improving investor confidence in the company’s outlook.

Nexxen raised full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance for the second time this year, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum and improving investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company launched MCP and agent-to-agent AI integrations for its platform, expanding nexAI capabilities and positioning Nexxen as an early adopter of interoperable AI tools in ad tech.

The company launched MCP and agent-to-agent AI integrations for its platform, expanding nexAI capabilities and positioning Nexxen as an early adopter of interoperable AI tools in ad tech. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: Raymond James raised its target to $11 with an outperform rating, Scotiabank lifted its target to $11 with sector outperform, BTIG increased its target to $10, Needham lifted its target to $10.50, and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating with a $16 target, reinforcing the view that shares have meaningful upside.

Several analysts turned more constructive: Raymond James raised its target to $11 with an outperform rating, Scotiabank lifted its target to $11 with sector outperform, BTIG increased its target to $10, Needham lifted its target to $10.50, and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating with a $16 target, reinforcing the view that shares have meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company also held an analyst/investor day transcript release, which likely helped keep attention on management’s execution and updated strategy.

The company also held an analyst/investor day transcript release, which likely helped keep attention on management’s execution and updated strategy. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sagi Niri disclosed multiple share sales under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, including a larger June 16 sale, which may weigh on sentiment despite the trades being planned in advance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEXN

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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