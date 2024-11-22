Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells 61,905 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.76. 327,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,076. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $372.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ranger Energy Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company's stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,998 shares of the company's stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company's stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

