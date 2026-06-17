Insider Selling: Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Director Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) Director David Mueller sold 425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $13,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,095.60. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

Smartstop Self Storage REIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 656,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 212.69 and a beta of 0.68. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is 1,086.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $39.50 to $38.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartstop Self Storage REIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartstop Self Storage REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,586 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,654 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,318 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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