Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $154,654.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) CTO Amitabh Misra sold 29,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $154,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 854,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,328.70. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 8,248,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Sprinklr

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook.

Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector.

ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO insider filing

Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action notice from Robbins LLP suggests continued legal overhang for Sprinklr, which may add to pressure on the stock. Class action notice

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 563.7% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 210.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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