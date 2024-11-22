Insider Selling: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V2X Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VVX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 265,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,114. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.44 and a beta of 0.57.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. V2X's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in V2X by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V2X by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company's stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in V2X during the third quarter worth about $555,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

