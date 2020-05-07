Gary S. Michel Buys 10,000 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Stock

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 719,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.84. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,389 shares of the company's stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company's stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jeld-Wen from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.38.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".