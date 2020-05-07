Insider Selling: NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NWE traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 361,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.29.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve

The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.



At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.



In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.



None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.



These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".