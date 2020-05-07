IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $254,755.80 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.39. 725,978 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,482. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.60.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,897,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

