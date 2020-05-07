Raymond W. Mcdaniel Sells 7,500 Shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.69. 764,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,495. Moody's Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody's had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody's Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Moody's by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Moody's in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Moody's by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,282 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Moody's by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody's from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody's from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody's from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Moody's from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody's from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $260.80.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new “tech wreck”. But unlike the broad selloff at the end of 2018, this downturn has been more selective. Some stocks that looked like they were a little overbought have seen their share prices lowered.



In some cases, there was a legitimate reason for this. However, in other cases, it was likely a result of profit-taking disguised as something else. That’s the nature of a crisis. It gives investors the cover to do what they wanted to do anyway. But once investors start to sell, it can trigger a herd mentality.



And that’s when savvy investors start to look for opportunities. Because as Warren Buffett famously said, “Be greedy when others are fearful.” Tech stocks will lead the way back when the pandemic is over. Because if there’s one thing this moment in time is teaching us, it’s that we’re not going to be less dependent on technology. Businesses aren’t going to be doing less digital advertising. Consumers aren’t going to do less e-commerce.



But the fundamentals still matter. That’s why one of the common traits of many of these companies is that they have rock-solid balance sheets.

View the "7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy".