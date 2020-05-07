Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Insider Felipe A. Athayde Sells 43,476 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,621,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve

The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.



At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.



In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.



None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.



These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".