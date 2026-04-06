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Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Internet Initiative Japan logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — IIJ opened at $32.00 versus the prior close of $30.14 (about a 6.2% increase) with only 374 shares traded.
  • Recent earnings missed estimates — Quarterly EPS was $0.46 versus $0.57 expected and revenue was $557.4M versus $565.7M, with a net margin of 6.64% and ROE of 15.12%.
  • Valuation and technicals — Market cap ≈ $2.94B, P/E ≈ 19.05, 50‑day SMA $29.33 below the 200‑day SMA $33.28, beta 1.11, and analysts forecast ~0.37 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.14, but opened at $32.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 374 shares traded.

Internet Initiative Japan Trading Up 6.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc OTCMKTS: IIJIY was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan's first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large‐scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high‐capacity leased lines. IIJ's network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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