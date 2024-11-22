James S. Johnson Sells 4,705 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) Director James S. Johnson sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,690. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 70,768 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,099. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $413.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 167,010 shares of the company's stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 88,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 53,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,025 shares of the company's stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,993 shares of the company's stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

