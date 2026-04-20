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JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
JAPAN POST BANK logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of JAPAN POST BANK gapped down before the open from $17.69 to $16.94, last trading at $17.36 on light volume (1,235 shares) and showing a headline decline of 4.7%.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy while Zacks put it at Hold, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Moderate Buy (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Technically the stock is below its 50‑day SMA ($18.03) but above its 200‑day SMA ($14.64); the company is one of Japan’s largest retail banks and a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings with an extensive post‑office branch network supporting a strong deposit base.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $16.94. JAPAN POST BANK shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 1,235 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JPPTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 4.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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