Free Trial
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
JAPAN POST BANK logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: JPPTY opened at $16.7350 after a prior close of $15.90 and last traded at $16.7350 on volume of 38,876 shares.
  • Analyst view: Goldman Sachs has a "Buy" rating while Zacks Research rates it a "Hold," giving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Technicals: The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average of $17.45 but above its 200-day moving average of $14.75, suggesting short-term resistance near $17.45 with longer-term support near $14.75.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JAPAN POST BANK.

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.7350. JAPAN POST BANK shares last traded at $16.7350, with a volume of 38,876 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded JAPAN POST BANK to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPPTY

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

About JAPAN POST BANK

(Get Free Report)

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JAPAN POST BANK Right Now?

Before you consider JAPAN POST BANK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JAPAN POST BANK wasn't on the list.

While JAPAN POST BANK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines