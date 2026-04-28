JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.7350. JAPAN POST BANK shares last traded at $16.7350, with a volume of 38,876 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded JAPAN POST BANK to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPPTY

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

About JAPAN POST BANK

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

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