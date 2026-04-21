JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Down 7% - Here's Why

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.0850 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPPTY shares. Zacks Research raised JAPAN POST BANK to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JAPAN POST BANK to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JAPAN POST BANK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on JPPTY

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

About JAPAN POST BANK

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

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