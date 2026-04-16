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JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Up 6.8% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
JAPAN POST BANK logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 6.8% to $19.35 on Thursday, but only ~5,761 shares traded—about a 98% decline versus average daily volume, indicating very thin liquidity that day.
  • Analysts are mixed: Goldman Sachs upgraded to a Buy while Zacks moved to Hold, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Technicals show a short-term uptrend with a 50‑day moving average of $18.09 versus a 200‑day of $14.58, and the firm remains one of Japan’s largest retail banks leveraging an extensive post‑office branch network.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JAPAN POST BANK.

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 5,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 254,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPPTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPPTY

JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 2.9%

The company's fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

About JAPAN POST BANK

(Get Free Report)

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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