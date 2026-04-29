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JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Up 7.5% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
JAPAN POST BANK logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • The stock jumped 7.5% to $17.02 on Wednesday, but only 1,402 shares traded — a 99% decline from the average session volume of 236,785, indicating the rise occurred on very low liquidity.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Goldman Sachs upgraded JPPTY to a Buy while Zacks moved it to Hold, and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is Moderate Buy (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Japan Post Bank is a major retail bank under Japan Post Holdings with an extensive post-office branch network and a strong domestic deposit base; the stock sits near its 50-day moving average of $17.40 and above its 200-day average of $14.79.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. 1,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPPTY. Zacks Research raised JAPAN POST BANK to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JAPAN POST BANK to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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