JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Up 7.5% - Still a Buy?

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. 1,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPPTY. Zacks Research raised JAPAN POST BANK to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JAPAN POST BANK to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

Japan Post Bank Co, Ltd. is one of Japan’s largest retail banks, operating as a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings. Leveraging the extensive network of post office branches across Japan, the bank provides a full suite of deposit and payment services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector clients. Its broad branch footprint enables convenient access to banking services even in rural areas, underpinning a strong domestic deposit base.

The bank’s core offerings include savings and time deposit accounts, domestic and international remittance services, and foreign currency deposit products.

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