Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,200 in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,228.

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BAE Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 2,239.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,963.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01.

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

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