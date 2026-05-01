Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) to Strong-Buy

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.56.

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Vor Biopharma Trading Up 2.1%

VOR opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $776.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Insider Activity at Vor Biopharma

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $9,775,773.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,579,743.19. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,002,903 shares of company stock valued at $49,412,176. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company's stock worth $70,697,000 after buying an additional 3,422,697 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 852.8% during the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company's stock worth $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,714 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $13,080,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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