Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,734 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,675 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Jeronimo Martins SGPS alerts: Sign Up

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Price Performance

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jeronimo Martins SGPS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jeronimo Martins SGPS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jeronimo Martins SGPS wasn't on the list.

While Jeronimo Martins SGPS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here