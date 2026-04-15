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Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Jeronimo Martins SGPS logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 26.2% — short interest declined to 16,734 shares as of March 31 from 22,675 on March 15, representing about 0.0% of shares short and a short-interest ratio of just 0.3 days based on average volume.
  • Shares traded at $49.67 with a market cap of $15.63 billion; the company missed quarterly EPS estimates ($0.61 vs. $0.77) while revenue was roughly in line, and sell-side analysts expect full-year EPS of 2.13.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,734 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,675 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Price Performance

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jeronimo Martins SGPS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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