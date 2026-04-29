Jonathan Gillis Sells 51,900 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gillis sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,543,506.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,922,839.96. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jonathan Gillis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jonathan Gillis sold 17,935 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $544,327.25.

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Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPLT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 201,211 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($1.42). On average, equities analysts predict that Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplight Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPLT

About Maplight Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

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