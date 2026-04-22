JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates "Sell" Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $397.26.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $388.09 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $388.44 and its 200 day moving average is $421.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 359.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.43 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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