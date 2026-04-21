Julong (NASDAQ:JLHL) Shares Up 48.7% - What's Next?

Julong Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:JLHL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 48.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $9.44. 1,466,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,666% from the average session volume of 83,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Julong in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Julong

Julong Trading Up 48.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Julong (NASDAQ:JLHL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

About Julong

Our Mission We aspire to be a pioneer and a leader in China's intelligent integrated solutions industry that exceed customers' expectations, embrace innovation, invest in technologies and effect improvements in the industry. Our Values The following core values are fundamental to the way we operate our business: . Higher Quality. We pursue the highest industry standards by enriching our solution offerings, improving service quality, and enhancing operational efficiency. . Newer Technology. We maintain a relentless focus on technological innovations, continuously invest in research and development, and provide customers with the most up-to-date technological solutions.

Further Reading

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