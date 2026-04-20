KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Nicole Sweeny Sells 1,862 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) insider Nicole Sweeny sold 1,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $37,649.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,126.02. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nicole Sweeny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Nicole Sweeny sold 3,975 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $61,890.75.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 703,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.40. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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