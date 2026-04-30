Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 514,661 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 637,384 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts: Sign Up

Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance

KBDC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 200,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Kayne Anderson BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $991.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 39.74%.The business had revenue of $33.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Kayne Anderson BDC's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson BDC

In other news, Director George E. Marucci, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,400. This represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 119.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 341.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 294.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,301 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,063 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc NYSE: KBDC is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company's portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kayne Anderson BDC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kayne Anderson BDC wasn't on the list.

While Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here