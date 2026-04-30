Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 111 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 137 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVAC. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 749,372 shares of the company's stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company's stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVAC

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company's principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

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