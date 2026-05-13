Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 100,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 29,598 shares of company stock worth $966,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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