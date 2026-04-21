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Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Kingdee International Software Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares experienced a volume spike of 573% to 700 shares, with the stock last trading at $121.55 versus a prior close of $115.68 (about +1.4%).
  • The stock's technicals show a 50‑day simple moving average of $122.37 versus a 200‑day average of $161.60, indicating it remains below its longer‑term trend.
  • Kingdee is a provider of enterprise management software and cloud services, offering on‑premise ERP and cloud‑native SaaS platforms that support finance, supply chain, manufacturing, HCM and CRM for SMEs and larger organizations.
  • Interested in Kingdee International Software Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the previous session's volume of 104 shares.The stock last traded at $121.55 and had previously closed at $115.68.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Up 1.4%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.60.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee's software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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