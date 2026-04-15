Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.5410, but opened at $108.64. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $108.64, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Kingdee International Software Group Trading Up 3.0%
The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28.
About Kingdee International Software Group
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Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.
Kingdee's software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.
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