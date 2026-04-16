Free Trial
→ What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year? (From SmartAsset) (Ad)tc pixel

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Up 13.8% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Kingdee International Software Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 13.8% to $122.72 on Thursday, but the move occurred on extremely low liquidity — only about 6 shares traded, a ~94% drop from the average daily volume of 102 shares, so the price spike may be unreliable.
  • The stock is trading just below its 50‑day moving average ($123.92) and well below its 200‑day moving average ($163.89), indicating it remains under recent and longer‑term trend levels.
  • Kingdee is a provider of enterprise management software and cloud SaaS (ERP, financials, supply chain, HCM, CRM) targeting SMEs and large organizations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kingdee International Software Group.

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY - Get Free Report) shares were up 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.72 and last traded at $122.72. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.8450.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.89.

About Kingdee International Software Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee's software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kingdee International Software Group Right Now?

Before you consider Kingdee International Software Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kingdee International Software Group wasn't on the list.

While Kingdee International Software Group currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines