Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,339,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session's volume of 512,966 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Get Kodiak AI alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak AI from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.52 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company's stock.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kodiak AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kodiak AI wasn't on the list.

While Kodiak AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here