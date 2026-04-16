Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.4540. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.4540, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

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Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN's core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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