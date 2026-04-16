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Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Koninklijke KPN logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $5.65 to $5.4540 and last traded at $5.4540 on very light volume (302 shares); the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $5.51 and $4.94, respectively.
  • In the latest quarter KPN reported $0.07 EPS, missing the $0.08 consensus while revenue of $1.73 billion beat the $1.70 billion estimate; net margin was 14.72% and return on equity 24.84%.
  • The company carries a market cap of $22.16 billion with a P/E of 23.74, and analysts expect full‑year EPS of about $0.26.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.4540. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.4540, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN's core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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