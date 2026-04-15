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Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Kunlun Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Volume spike: Intraday trading rose about 133% to roughly 908 shares, with the stock last trading at $9.61 (prior close $9.41).
  • Analyst downgrade: Zacks Research lowered Kunlun Energy to a "strong sell," and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Sell."
  • Technical weakness: the shares are trading below both the 50‑day ($10.45) and 200‑day ($9.73) moving averages, suggesting downside pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session's volume of 389 shares.The stock last traded at $9.61 and had previously closed at $9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLYCY

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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