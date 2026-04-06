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Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading Down 19% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Kunlun Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Kunlun Energy plunged about 19% intraday to $9.21 from a prior close of $11.37, with roughly 458 shares traded (≈25% above its very low average), underscoring the stock's thin liquidity.
  • Analyst coverage is minimal and the consensus rating is Hold, following a Zacks upgrade to Hold; only one analyst rating is recorded.
  • The share price sits below both the 50‑day ($10.52) and 200‑day ($9.73) moving averages, indicating short- and medium-term technical weakness.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY - Get Free Report) was down 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kunlun Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kunlun Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.

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