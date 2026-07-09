Kura Sushi USA Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Kura Sushi USA NASDAQ: KRUS reported higher fiscal third-quarter sales and improved restaurant-level profitability despite negative comparable sales and continued pressure from tariffs on imported ingredients, executives said on the company’s earnings call.

President and CEO Hajime Uba said the company made “significant progress” toward sustainable margin improvement and its goal of returning to historical 20% restaurant-level operating profit margins. Uba said cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales remained 200 basis points higher than a year earlier because of tariffs, but operating discipline more than offset that impact.

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Total sales for the fiscal third quarter were $85.9 million, up from $74 million in the prior-year period. Comparable restaurant sales declined 0.4%, reflecting a 5.1% decline in traffic that was partially offset by a 4.7% contribution from price and mix. Effective pricing in the quarter was 4.5%.

Margins Improve Despite Tariff Pressure

Restaurant-level operating profit margin rose to 19.1% from 18.2% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.6 million from $5.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved 40 basis points to 7.7%.

Food and beverage costs were 30.2% of sales, compared with 28.3% in the prior-year quarter. Uba attributed the increase to tariffs on imported ingredients but said vendor negotiations and cost management helped produce a 20-basis-point sequential improvement from the second quarter. The company continues to expect full-year cost of goods sold to be approximately 30% of sales.

Labor and related costs improved to 30.6% of sales from 33.1% a year earlier. Uba said the company had initially expected to lever labor costs by 100 basis points for the year but now expects improvement closer to 200 basis points. Benjamin Porten, SVP of Investor Relations and System Development, said labor gains were driven by the company’s reservation system, which reduced front-of-house headcount, and tighter scheduling practices.

The company reported an operating loss of $39,000, compared with an operating loss of $162,000 in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $423,000, or $0.03 per share, compared with $565,000, or $0.05 per share, a year earlier. Kura Sushi ended the quarter with $66.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, and no debt.

Traffic Weakness Offset by Mix and Pricing

Executives said weaker traffic reflected macroeconomic pressures, including elevated gas prices, particularly in California, as well as competition for consumer attention from the World Cup. Porten said traffic weakness was primarily a reduction in visit frequency rather than a meaningful difference between loyalty members and non-members.

At the same time, the company said mix trends were stronger than expected. Porten said average check growth was faster among non-members than rewards members, which the company interprets as a possible sign that higher-spending customers are visiting Kura Sushi after seeing higher prices at competitors.

Porten said the company’s pricing strategy has helped preserve its value proposition. He said Kura’s pricing has been lower than competitors’ increases, noting that the company is conducting an analysis of competitor pricing but can “speak anecdotally” that increases elsewhere are often closer to 20% versus Kura’s roughly 4%.

Executives said customers are buying more per person, including more plates and higher drink attachment. Porten cited food-based promotions, including Kura Reserve offerings, as contributing to mix growth. The company said Kura Reserve promotions will increase from nine annually to 12 in fiscal 2027.

Development Delays Affect Revenue Outlook

Kura Sushi opened seven restaurants during the third quarter, in Orange, Union City, Temecula and San Diego, California; Goodyear, Arizona; Wellington, Florida; and Denton, Texas. After quarter end, it opened restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunset Valley, Texas; and Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing fiscal-year openings to date to 15.

The company continues to expect 16 new restaurant openings for fiscal 2026, representing annual unit growth above 20%. However, executives said unexpected delays across several openings cost the company approximately six revenue months and affected revenue expectations.

Porten said three of four recent delays were caused by fire inspections. He said typical corrections can often be completed in about two weeks, but the recent issues took an average of six weeks, with additional time required to schedule re-inspections. The company said it builds some delays into its planning, but the number and length of the recent delays were unusual.

Kura Sushi now expects fiscal 2026 total sales between $330.5 million and $331.5 million. It continues to expect average net capital expenditure per new unit of approximately $2.5 million and G&A expense of approximately 12% of sales, excluding litigation expense. The company now expects full-year restaurant-level operating profit margin of approximately 18.5%.

Marketing Pipeline and Loyalty Updates

Uba said the company’s fiscal 2027 intellectual property collaboration pipeline is shaping up to be “one of our strongest ever.” Following the current Honkai: Star Rail collaboration, the company plans a collaboration with Atlus’ Persona. In September and October, Kura Sushi plans to partner with The Apothecary Diaries. In November and December, it plans its third collaboration with Nintendo, centered on Yoshi.

Porten said typical intellectual property collaborations are expected to contribute low single digits to sales, while marquee collaborations such as Kirby or Yoshi are expected to contribute mid-single digits.

The company also remains on track to launch an upgraded tiered rewards program in fiscal 2027. In addition, Uba said Kura Sushi is working on changes to its Bikkura Pon prize system that would allow guests to choose between a capsule prize and a free dessert voucher redeemable on a future visit. Porten said the change could improve guest satisfaction, encourage repeat visits and reduce prize production costs, potentially providing up to a 50-basis-point benefit once fully implemented.

Executives said they remain optimistic about fiscal 2027, citing new market openings, more frequent intellectual property collaborations, the upgraded rewards program and additional cost initiatives, including robotic dishwashers and more in-house preventive maintenance work.

About Kura Sushi USA NASDAQ: KRUS

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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