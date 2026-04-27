Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $30.50. Kuraray shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

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Kuraray Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of synthetic resins, fibers and functional polymers. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) resins, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), cellulose-based derivatives, synthetic rubber and water-soluble polymers. These materials serve as key inputs for industries ranging from packaging and paper to automotive and electronics.

The company's flagship products include the Mowital® series of PVOH resins, known for their film-forming and adhesive properties; EVAL™ EVOH resins, which offer high gas-barrier performance for food and medical packaging; and Clarino®, a high-performance synthetic leather used in apparel, footwear and upholstery.

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