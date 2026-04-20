Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.65. Kyocera shares last traded at $17.3856, with a volume of 5,440 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kyocera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyocera presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYOCY

Kyocera Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 5.09%.Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation OTCMKTS: KYOCY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company's principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

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