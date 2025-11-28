Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC
)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.38 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 41885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.
Lavras Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$198.32 million, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of -1.44.
Lavras Gold Company Profile
Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
