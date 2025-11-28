Free Trial
Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Lavras Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lavras Gold hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$3.38 and last at C$3.40 on Friday with about 41,885 shares changing hands (prior close C$2.97).
  • The company shows strong short-term liquidity (quick ratio 11.12, current ratio 4.11) and rising technicals (50-day MA C$2.46, 200-day MA C$2.31), but has negative earnings (P/E -48.57) and a market cap of C$198.3M.
  • Lavras Gold focuses on the Lavras do Sul gold project in Brazil, holding 29 mineral rights across ~22,000 hectares and operating from Toronto since its 2021 incorporation.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.38 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 41885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$198.32 million, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of -1.44.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

