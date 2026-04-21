Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
LB Pharmaceuticals logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LB Pharmaceuticals reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $32.49 and last at $31.67 on ~208,549 shares, sitting above its 50- and 200-day moving averages with a market cap around $908M.
  • Analysts show a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $35.25—Stifel recently raised its target to $40—though coverage is mixed (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The company is a clinical-stage biopharma developing LB‑102 for neuropsychiatric disorders; it reported last-quarter EPS of -$0.45 (in line with estimates) and sell-side forecasts roughly -3.85 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Interested in LB Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 208549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LB Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBRX

LB Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $907.98 million and a P/E ratio of -29.88.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts expect that LB Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LB Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

LB Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in LB Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider LB Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LB Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While LB Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines