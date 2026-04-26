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LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 49.0% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
LG Display logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 49% in April to 1,170,853 shares (about 0.1% of shares), leaving a short-interest ratio of just 0.4 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak with a consensus rating of "Reduce"—three Hold ratings and one Sell—after mixed recent actions including Zacks moving to Hold and Wall Street Zen cutting Buy to Hold.
  • Several institutional investors materially increased positions (Ethic Inc. and Vanguard Personalized Indexing each up ~55%), while the stock trades near $4.18 with a $4.18B market cap, reported a ($0.14) EPS last quarter and analysts expect about 0.08 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,170,853 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 2,296,292 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,823,040 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Research raised shares of LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LG Display from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LG Display from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on LG Display

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 402,675 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 400,255 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 32.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in LG Display by 155.0% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 45,120 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. LG Display has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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