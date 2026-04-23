LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $4.47. LG Display shares last traded at $4.5050, with a volume of 299,188 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LG Display from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on LPL

LG Display Trading Down 17.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Plan A Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 18,576 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,985 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

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