Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80.

LLYVK stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 172,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,326. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company's stock worth $53,732,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the company's stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,942,000 after acquiring an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,473 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

