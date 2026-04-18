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Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Strong Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Five analysts give Lithium Americas (Argentina) a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" (two buys, three strong-buys) with an average 12-month price target of C$13.38 and recent upgrades/target raises from HSBC, Canaccord, TD Securities and Scotiabank.
  • Insider selling: Ignacio Celorrio sold 50,453 shares at C$10.11 (reducing his stake ~13.47%) and Daniel Cherniak sold 30,977 shares at C$10.57 (reducing his stake ~55.58%) in late January, signalling notable insider liquidation.
  • Stock snapshot: LAR opened at C$12.03 (down ~4.4%), market cap ~C$1.95B, 50-day/200-day moving averages C$9.82/C$8.40, 12-month range C$2.36–C$13.09, and last reported quarterly EPS of C$0.01.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Strong Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.38.

Several research firms have commented on LAR. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from C$17.50 to C$17.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ignacio Celorrio sold 50,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total value of C$510,079.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 324,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,276,752.10. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. Also, insider Daniel Cherniak sold 30,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$327,426.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,754 shares in the company, valued at C$261,649.78. This represents a 55.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 4.4%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at C$12.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.75. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (' TSX ') and the New York Stock Exchange (' NYSE ') under the ticker 'LAR'.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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