M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV) Short Interest Up 43.5% in April

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 330,443 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 230,335 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBAV. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition V

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the second quarter worth about $1,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 252.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MBAV stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3's digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade's deep experience in credit and asset management.

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