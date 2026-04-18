M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV) Stock Price Up 0.1% - Still a Buy?

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 2,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBAV. Wall Street Zen raised M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBAV

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBAV. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the third quarter worth $281,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3's digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade's deep experience in credit and asset management.

Further Reading

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