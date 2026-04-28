Marqeta (MQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.0023) per share and revenue of $164.1980 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.Marqeta's revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marqeta Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 208,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,494. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Marqeta from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marqeta

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 25,570 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $100,490.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 104,220 shares in the company, valued at $409,584.60. The trade was a 32.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elaine Paul sold 17,452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $78,010.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,014.91. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company's stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta's infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

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