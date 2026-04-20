MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut MBX Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

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MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of MBX opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.25. MBX Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 18,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $525,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 486,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,334.57. This represents a 3.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,992,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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