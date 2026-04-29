Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
MediaCo logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in MediaCo fell by 24.5% in April to 40,464 shares as of April 15, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.8 and roughly 0.0% of shares sold short.
  • Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a Sell rating and the stock carries an average "Sell" consensus; MediaCo reported a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share on $38.66 million in revenue.
  • Citadel Advisors LLC established a new position of 32,354 shares (about $41,000), institutional investors now own 64.01% of the company, and the stock was trading near $0.92 with a market cap of $75.19 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,464 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 53,581 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MediaCo in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaCo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MediaCo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company's stock.

MediaCo Trading Down 2.1%

MediaCo stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,241. MediaCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $75.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MediaCo Right Now?

Before you consider MediaCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediaCo wasn't on the list.

While MediaCo currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines