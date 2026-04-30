Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 28.50%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Medical Properties Trust's conference call:

Total portfolio operating metrics were stable with EBITDARM coverage at 2.5x ; post-acute EBITDARM rose about $80 million year-over-year (MEDIAN +24%, Ernest +16%, Vibra +61%) and general acute EBITDARM increased nearly $40 million.

; post-acute EBITDARM rose about $80 million year-over-year (MEDIAN +24%, Ernest +16%, Vibra +61%) and general acute EBITDARM increased nearly $40 million. Cash-rent ramp is progressing toward the company target of over $1 billion in annualized cash rent by year-end — tenants across FL, TX, AZ and LA are current through April, Quorum and HonorHealth reached stabilized rent, and HSA is at 75% with 100% expected by October.

in annualized cash rent by year-end — tenants across FL, TX, AZ and LA are current through April, Quorum and HonorHealth reached stabilized rent, and HSA is at 75% with 100% expected by October. Behavioral health faces material headwinds — U.S. staffing shortages and reduced NHS reimbursements in the U.K. have pressured Priory, lowering its trailing‑12 EBITDARM coverage (Priory reduced ~40 bps and now ~1.6x), with timing of a recovery uncertain.

Q1 normalized FFO was $0.14 per share in line with expectations, but the quarter included one-time impacts (approximately $0.03–$0.04 benefit from cash rent receipts and a $44 million one-time U.K. tax benefit) and lower G&A from stock‑comp adjustments.

Balance-sheet posture remains managed but with near-term refinancing items — a EUR500M note maturing Oct 2026, a $200M term loan and revolver due June 2027, and $1.4B notes due Oct 2027; dispositions and modest M&A continue, an impairment was taken on two non-performing Ohio/PA facilities, and a ~$60M DIP loan is secured by bankruptcy estate proceeds expected to exceed the loan.

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Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 11,090,045 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,772. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPT

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc NYSE: MPT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and finances hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Founded in 2003 by Edward K. Aldag Jr., the company’s business model centers on providing real estate capital to healthcare operators through long-term leases, sale-leaseback transactions, build-to-suit developments and mortgage financing. By specializing in healthcare real estate, MPT aims to deliver steady rental income and asset-based returns while enabling operators to access capital for clinical operations and growth.

The company’s portfolio primarily comprises acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, behavioral health centers and other specialty hospitals.

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